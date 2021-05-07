Lt. Governor Gilchrist promotes vaccine safety with “Making Real Change Tour”

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -(05/07/21)- “We recognize that every person in Michigan who has not yet gotten the vaccine goes, it’s just one conversation away from making that choice,” said Michigan Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist.

Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist believes the more people make that choice, the closer Michigan and the rest of the country can get back to as close to normal as we can.

“Cheri, it is good news to see that people are making the choice to get vaccinated every single day, every single person who makes that choice and gets a vaccine dose in their arm is a step closer to our state ending this pandemic on our terms to more people being safe and having much much much lower risk of contracting COVID-19 getting sick, go into the hospital, or passing away until people making that choice for themselves in the communities is the right choice,” Gilchrist said.

The Lt. Governor will be in Flint on Monday as part of his “Making Real Change Tour” to spread the message of just how assessible vaccines are now for anyone who wants one.

“Making sure that, again, vaccines are as easy as possible to get now you can you can walk in, same day. Most places not even needing to have an appointment and plan in other places across the state,” he said.

Gilchrist says it’s also important to reassure people, in particular Black communities that the vaccines are safe.

“We tried to address that some of the racial disparities taskforce in our administration is committed to addressing that long term going forward, because you can’t trust up and you can’t access and so by building more pathways to access, we think we can build more pathways to trust for these life saving vaccines so that our communities can move through this pandemic,” Gilchrist said.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.