Michigan baby girl making progress in fight against COVID-19

By Rachel Sweet
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WJRT) -

After spending one month in the Pediatric ICU at the C.S. Mott Children’s hospital in Ann Arbor, one and half year old Fiona Bell is COVID free and off the ventilator.

Fiona’s mom Andrea says now she’s recovering in moderate care at the hospital.

“COVID really did a lot of damage [to] her lungs. So she’s in a great spot right now, but she still has a long way to go the recovery process is, is intense and it’s, it’s going to be a long road, still,” she said.

Andrea says Fiona already has a number of medical issues, including spinal bifida.

However, she’s thankful for everything the hospital has done to help Fiona fight off the virus.

Fiona is recovering in moderate care at the hospital.
Fiona is recovering in moderate care at the hospital.(WJRT)

“It’s just like a big deep breath for me because it’s just been an all hands on deck situation, I mean Fiona has what like seven or eight specialists that we work with on top of the whole ICU team, and the infectious disease people I mean it’s just been an all hands on deck situation to get her to where she is,” said Andrea.

Now that there is talk that vaccines could be approved for younger children, Andrea hopes Fiona will be able to get it soon.

Until then, the Michigan mother is urging people not to let their guard down and to get vaccinated.

“I hope that the biggest driver that people need is just to care about other people, I mean I think that that’s that needs to be our biggest motivator and all this and we’ve directly seen the implications of what can happen. And it didn’t need to happen to her.”

Andrea says there is no timeline of when they will go home, but as of right now all they’re focused on is making sure Fiona has everything she needs to get better.

As Fiona continues to recover her family is asking for people to send letters, pictures or words of encouragement to Fiona.

You can send mail to:

C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital

Attn: Fiona Bell

11West

1540 East Hospital Drive

Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109-4248

