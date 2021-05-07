Advertisement

Michigan court upholds U.P. man’s terrorism conviction

Wilson Byczek called the Iron County Sheriff’s Office and referenced the Las Vegas mass shooting
An Iron County Sheriff's Office vehicle (WLUC image)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) - The Michigan appeals court has affirmed the conviction of a man who was charged under an anti-terrorism law.

Wilson Byczek uttered what was deemed to be a threat to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office in the western Upper Peninsula in 2017.

Byczek was suing a local resort over a workplace injury and said if he didn’t get money “it was going to be hashtag Las Vegas.” A mass shooting in Las Vegas days earlier had killed 58 people and wounded 850 outside the Mandalay Bay hotel and casino days.

Byczek was convicted of making a terrorist threat and sentenced to seven years in prison. The appeals court upheld the conviction, although one judge said the result is not what the Legislature intended when it passed a law after 9/11. 

