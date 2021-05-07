Michigan COVID-19 statistics down sharply, but still lead the nation

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan’s key COVID-19 statistics all are down significantly from the latest peak in April, but the rate of newly confirmed cases remains the highest in the U.S.

The state’s COVID-19 vaccination rate also continues approaching the first benchmark set by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to reduce restrictions.

Data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services show 51.5% of adults age 16 or older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday, which is an increase of 0.6% from Thursday. Two weeks after that figure reaches 55%, the requirement for some office employees to work remotely will end.

Michigan distributed nearly 9.817 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday, including 5.118 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 4.097 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 602,200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, nearly 7.292 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 4.167 million people statewide. A total of 41.4% of Michiganders age 16 and older are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 while 51.5% have received at least one dose of vaccine.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,758 new COVID-19 illnesses on Friday for a total of 860,808. That is the ninth consecutive day with an increase below 4,000 cases and third smallest increase since March.

The Associated Press is reporting that Michigan’s average of newly confirmed COVID-19 infections is down to 234 per million people every day. That is less than half of the peaks in November and April, but still the highest among all 50 states.

State health officials reported 30 deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Friday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 18,084.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing reached the highest level this week on Thursday with more than 43,000 tests completed. The percentage of positive tests remained below 10% for the third consecutive day on Thursday, settling at 8.65%.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses continued falling. As of Friday, 2,564 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is down by 152 from Thursday. Of those, 2,414 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care on ventilators both decreased on Friday. Michigan hospitals were treating 699 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 448 of them were on ventilators.

Since Thursday, there are 27 fewer COVID-19 patients in intensive care and 30 fewer on ventilators.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Thursday:

Genesee, 32,711 cases and 814 deaths, which is an increase of 79 cases and two deaths.

Saginaw, 20,256 cases and 566 deaths, which is an increase of 80 cases.

Arenac, 1,026 cases, 29 deaths and 631 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.

Bay, 10,190 cases and 315 deaths, which is an increase of 37 cases.

Clare, 1,967 cases, 73 deaths and 1,313 recoveries, which is an increase of 12 cases.

Gladwin, 1,852 cases, 47 deaths and 1,190 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases.

Gratiot, 3,097 cases and 110 deaths, which is an increase of 17 cases.

Huron, 2,995 cases and 69 deaths, which is an increase of nine cases.

Iosco, 1,707 cases and 67 deaths, which is an increase of six cases.

Isabella, 5,163 cases, 84 deaths and 3,596 recoveries, which is an increase of 18 cases.

Lapeer, 7,555 cases and 179 deaths, which is an increase of 13 cases.

Midland, 6,507 cases, 79 deaths and 5,950 recoveries, which is an increase of 17 cases.

Ogemaw, 1,357 cases and 37 deaths, which is an increase of 10 cases and one death.

Oscoda, 517 cases and 23 deaths, which is an increase of three cases.

Roscommon, 1,565 cases, 45 deaths and 1,074 recoveries, which is an increase of seven cases.

Sanilac, 3,655 cases and 100 deaths, which is an increase of seven cases.

Shiawassee, 5,488 cases, 97 deaths and 4,219 recoveries, which is an increase of 11 cases.

Tuscola, 4,770 cases and 153 deaths, which is an increase of 13 cases.

