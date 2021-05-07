Michigan House declares May 9 to 15 as Police Week across the state

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Next week will be a special opportunity to recognize law enforcement officers across Michigan.

The Michigan House approved a resolution on Tuesday declaring May 9 to 15 as Police Week for the state. The measure salutes federal, state and local law enforcement officers for their service and sacrifice.

“The men and women in blue have dedicated themselves to the people of our state, and they often risk their lives to protect the communities they serve,” said State Rep. Andrew Beeler of Port Huron. “Setting aside one week to honor our law enforcement officers is a small expression of the gratitude their service deserves every day of the year.”

Michigan has about 17,000 full-time uniformed law enforcement officers, part of 800,000 nationwide. Last year, 264 police officers died in the line of duty across the United States.

“Throughout the last year, our police have had to face some extraordinary challenges,” Beeler said. “Whether responding to pandemic emergencies or helping ensure protests stayed safe and peaceful, Michigan law enforcement answered the call of duty each and every time without hesitation.”

