Michigan National Guard getting payments after eating bad food in Washington

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Members of the Michigan National Guard who were served inedible food during a security deployment in Washington, D.C. this winter will be getting paid back for buying their own meals.

A federal contractor from Maryland served the troops securing the U.S. Capitol in January and February raw or undercooked meat, which caused some soldiers to get sick. That led many soldiers to buy their own meals out of pocket and avoid the catered food.

Two Michigan lawmakers began a private fundraising effort to reimburse the soldiers for out-of-pocket spending on meals in Washington. The fund approached nearly $110,000 as of this week.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill on Friday allowing the privately raised money to be disbursed to the soldiers. The Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs will divide the money evenly among the troops deployed in Washington and issue them one-time grants.

“The Michigan National Guard has risen to the occasion over the past year as we responded to COVID-19, natural disasters, and civil unrest. It is unacceptable that our service members faced hardships of inadequate meals while serving our nation,” Whitmer said. “I am delighted to sign this bipartisan bill to recognize Michigan National Guard members for their service.”

The bill signed into law Friday directs the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs to send each soldier their share of the money within 45 days of receiving it.

