Michigan Redistricting Commission now taking public comment, map suggestions

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) (5/6/2021)--An opportunity to get involved and make your voice heard when it comes to the future of the Great Lakes State...

Michigan’s Independent Redistricting Commission -- the bipartisan team tasked with redrawing the state’s congressional map—has opened a public comment feature on its website.

“This is a great opportunity… they will actually have participation and have input.”

An open invitation to redraw the map… at least, politically. The public, asked to weigh in when it comes to how Michigan’s congressional districts will look ahead of 2022.

“At the end of the day, it’s citizens, normal everyday citizens that are making the decisions and they want to hear from citizens to ensure that everything we’re doing is an open and transparent process,”

A job once left to the party in power, 61-percent of voters green-lighted the 13-member Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission’s creation in 2018. The commission, charged with rounding out the ragged edges of a state and federal district map critics argued had been ruthlessly reengineered for political advantage.

“I happen to be in one of those states that will lose a seat.”

Fifth District Congressman Dan Kildee (D) worked through how the news Michigan would be losing a seat could materialize on the electoral map in a recent interview with CNN.

“I think they’re speculating some of that loss might affect my seat,” Kildee related. “That’s possible.”

Delays in the release of census data, too, have spilled over into the redistricting process. The clock, however, is ticking. The commission’s work comes due in November. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson seeks to extend that deadline into 2022.

“We’re always looking at ways to increase awareness and engagement,”

It’s why the MIRC will host a series of virtual town halls and 16 public forums as required by law, including an appearance in Midland May 25 and in Flint June 3.

“We want to make sure we foster and encourage and we maximize as much feedback as possible,”

Click here to submit a comment to the MICRC.

Public Forum Locations:

--Jackson: May 11/Commonwealth Commerce Center.

--Kalamazoo: May 13/Radisson Hotel or Wings Event Center

--Marquette: May 18/Northern Michigan University

--Gaylord: May 20/Treetop Resort

--Midland: May 25/Great Hall Banquet and Convention Center

--Lansing: May 27/Lansing Center

--Pontiac: June 1/Centerpointe Marriott

--Flint: June 3/Riverfront Banquet Center

--Novi: June 8/Suburban Collection Showplace

--Dearborn: June 10/Ford Conference Center

--Detroit: June 15/Wayne County Community College Northwest

--Detroit: June 17/TCF Center

--Port Huron: June 22/Blue Water Convention Center

--Warren: June 24/MRCC Banquet Center

--Muskegon: June 29/VanDyke Mortgage Convention Center

--Grand Rapids: July 1/Devos Center

