Michigan relaxes COVID-19 testing mandate for long-term care facilities

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The requirements for COVID-19 testing in nursing homes and long-term care facilities are loosening slightly in Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday that staff members who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 no longer are required to undergo routine testing. State health officials say the change aligns with new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

“Getting the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine is the most important thing you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community,” said Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel. “The increases we are seeing in Michiganders receiving their vaccine, including among long-term care patients and staff, is allowing us make this change to testing requirements in these facilities.”

COVID-19 testing is required in nursing homes and long-term care facilities under the following circumstances:

New or returning residents and newly hired staff members who are not fully vaccinated.

Any resident or staff member with symptoms of COVID-19 regardless of vaccine status.

Weekly testing of all residents and staff for 14 days after an outbreak is reported regardless of vaccine status.

Weekly routine testing of all staff members who are not fully vaccinated.

Michigan health care providers have administered nearly 290,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to residents and staff at nursing homes or long-term facilities. The rate of people getting their second doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines stands at 99.5%.

All long-term care facilities in Michigan are required to keep a record of COVID-19 vaccination status for all staff and residents.

