Michigan releases dashboard showing progress on COVID-19 vaccine benchmarks

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan’s COVID-19 vaccine website has a new feature on top showing the progress toward meeting benchmarks for removing restrictions.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services launched the MI Vacc to Normal Milestone Tracker on Friday afternoon. It displays the progress toward meeting COVID-19 vaccine percentages necessary to relax restrictions, including doses administered out of state.

Michigan’s main COVID-19 vaccine website only displays doses administered in the state and reported to the Michigan Care Improvement Registry. The new tracker includes doses administered at federal facilities and to Michigan residents out of state.

Republican lawmakers to represent areas along the state lines expressed concern this week that some of their constituents who received the vaccine outside Michigan weren’t being counted. But the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says they are counted in the new tracker.

“The Vacc to Normal Milestone Tracker provides the most complete estimate of the number of Michigan residents ages 16 and older who have received their first doses of COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health.

Residents who got COVID-19 vaccine outside Michigan can bring their vaccine cards to their doctor, who can make sure they are counted in the state’s numbers.

This details the vaccination rates Michigan needs to hit for COVID-19 restrictions to end. (source: State of Michigan)

As of Friday, the tracker showed 54% of Michigan adults have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, which is just shy of the first milestone. The milestones in the MI Vacc to Normal plan are:

Two weeks after 55% receive at least one dose of vaccine, all offices across the state can resume in-person work for everyone.

Two weeks after 60% receive at least one dose of vaccine, capacity restrictions will be reduced:

Sports stadiums can allow 25% spectator capacity.

Conference centers, banquet halls and funeral homes can allow 25% capacity indoors.

Exercise facilities can allow 50% capacity indoors.

The 11 p.m. curfew for bars and restaurants to close will end.

Two weeks after 65% receive at least one dose of vaccine, all indoor capacity limits will end.

Only social distancing will be required between people indoors.

Limits on residential social gatherings will be relaxed.

Two weeks after 70% receive at least one dose of vaccine, all broad mandates and restrictions for COVID-19 in Michigan will be lifted, including the face mask mandate and gathering limits.

After that, Whitmer said the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will only impose broad COVID-19 restrictions if an unanticipated circumstance arises, such as rapid spread of vaccine resistant coronavirus variants.

