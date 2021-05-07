Michigan teachers union seeks relief for ‘overworked and underpaid’ educators

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Overworked and underpaid -- that’s how many teachers feel this Teacher Appreciation Week.

It’s no surprise that Michigan is experiencing an educator shortage in every school district. The Michigan Education Association is pushing for a solution by empowering the community to compel lawmakers to act.

“This is my stomping grounds. I’m a Flintstone,” said Karen Christian, who teaches sixth grade at Flint Community Schools. “I have to be here to support the kids who are in this community because I was supported when I was in this community growing up.”

She is a daughter of teachers and got into the education profession herself. But her work doesn’t stop after the final bell rings. Christian has spent many nights and weekends preparing lessons for the next day.

And, she said countless other educators do too. None of them are paid for those extra hours, but Christian said that work is vital for her students.

“Especially with this pandemic, but also with the water crisis, they need more,” Christian said.

Regardless of how hard it is, Christian said she wouldn’t do anything else to make a living. But that doesn’t mean her work is easy.

“Sometimes you’re teaching from home, sometimes teaching from school. I mean it’s gone back and forth because of the pandemic, and so that’s even more on the teachers -- on their load, on what they need to do every single week, every single day,” Christian said. “So, yes, I would say that we’re overworked and underpaid.”

Those problems are only exacerbated by an ever-growing shortage of educators. Christian said retirements coupled with burnout are forcing fellow teachers to take on even more work by giving up their planning hour to substitute teach a different class.

Beyond that, fewer college students are pursing education as a career.

“Everything kind of comes back to a common mantra of recruit, respect, retain,” said Doug Pratt of the Michigan Education Association.

That’s the banner of the Michigan Educator Project. Pratt said they’re allowing non-educators to step into their shoes. Through countless testimonials and a link to connect with lawmakers, he is hopeful the solution to this teacher shortage will come.

“Funding is one piece of it, but we need to make sure from teacher prep institutions, reducing the barriers for people getting into the profession, straight through their careers and providing them the flexibility to meet students where they’re at,” he said.

That means less attention on standardized testing and more money to help pay off student loans.

The MEA says legislators on both sides of the aisle understand the problem, but they just need an extra boost from their constituents to take action. The biggest thing the MEA is pushing for right now is state lawmakers to approve the distribution of $4 billion for education from federal COVID-19 relief funds.

