Michigan’s AG re-issues consumer alert - as scammers threaten service
Callers threaten to shut off power if customer doesn’t pay in 30 minutes
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan’s Attorney General is re-issuing a consumer alert this evening.
Dana Nessel says scammers are impersonating Consumers Energy and Michiganders are the target.
Her office has received several complaints - where someone cold-calls customers, threatening to shut off their power if they don’t pay within 30-minutes.
Remember:
Utility companies won’t cold-call you - or give you an ultimatum.
They won’t show up to your home to collect money or threaten shutoff.
And they won’t ask for personal information or immediate payment.
If you suspect a scam - call Nessel’s office at: 877-765-8388.
