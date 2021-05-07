Advertisement

Michigan’s AG re-issues consumer alert - as scammers threaten service

Callers threaten to shut off power if customer doesn’t pay in 30 minutes
Dana Nessel says scammers are impersonating Consumers Energy and Michiganders are the target
By Angie Hendershot and ABC12 News Staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan’s Attorney General is re-issuing a consumer alert this evening.

Dana Nessel says scammers are impersonating Consumers Energy and Michiganders are the target.

Her office has received several complaints - where someone cold-calls customers, threatening to shut off their power if they don’t pay within 30-minutes.

Remember:

Utility companies won’t cold-call you - or give you an ultimatum.

They won’t show up to your home to collect money or threaten shutoff.

And they won’t ask for personal information or immediate payment.

If you suspect a scam - call Nessel’s office at: 877-765-8388.

