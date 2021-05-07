Michigan’s AG re-issues consumer alert - as scammers threaten service

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan’s Attorney General is re-issuing a consumer alert this evening.

Dana Nessel says scammers are impersonating Consumers Energy and Michiganders are the target.

Her office has received several complaints - where someone cold-calls customers, threatening to shut off their power if they don’t pay within 30-minutes.

Remember:

Utility companies won’t cold-call you - or give you an ultimatum.

They won’t show up to your home to collect money or threaten shutoff.

And they won’t ask for personal information or immediate payment.

If you suspect a scam - call Nessel’s office at: 877-765-8388.

