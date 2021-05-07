Advertisement

Mortgage rates at lowest levels

(WJRT)
By Matt Franklin
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (5/6/2021) - It is a good time to buy a house!

The rate for 30 years mortgages fell slight over the past week.

This marks three straight weeks of rates staying below 3%.

The 15 year fixed-rate mortgage dropped to 2.3%.

Rates kicked off the new year at the lowest levels ever, but began to climb steadily.

They started dropping again in April.

Interest rates are expected to continue to move higher over the course of the year.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash at Dort Highway and Lapeer Road
Pickup truck driver dies days before 23rd birthday after crash at Dort and Lapeer
Crash at Dort Highway and Lapeer Road
Collision shuts down Dort Highway at Lapeer Road in Flint
Fifty-four people have tested positive for coronavirus in Kentucky.
Michigan’s loosened mask mandate takes effect Thursday
Michigan's Gatherings and Mask Order is changing on Thursday.
Michigan’s mask mandate loosened for outdoor events and athletes
Michigan State Police
Thetford Township man accused of firing warning shots at Michigan State Police

Latest News

Dana Nessel says scammers are impersonating Consumers Energy and Michiganders are the target
Michigan’s AG re-issues consumer alert - as scammers threaten service
Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley spoke directly to the citizens of Flint, along with state and...
Flint’s mayor updates city on recovery from water crisis
Ford Field accepting walk-in COVID vaccinations
Humane Society of Genesee County launches “Kibble Cupboard” to help low income pet owners
Humane Society of Genesee County launches “Kibble Cupboard” to help low income pet owners