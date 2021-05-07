Mortgage rates at lowest levels

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (5/6/2021) - It is a good time to buy a house!

The rate for 30 years mortgages fell slight over the past week.

This marks three straight weeks of rates staying below 3%.

The 15 year fixed-rate mortgage dropped to 2.3%.

Rates kicked off the new year at the lowest levels ever, but began to climb steadily.

They started dropping again in April.

Interest rates are expected to continue to move higher over the course of the year.

