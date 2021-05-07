Advertisement

No appointment needed at Ford Field vaccination site

Detroit Lions organization says Ford Field now accepting walk-ins
Vaccine being administered
(WJRT)
By Dawn Jones and Detroit Lions
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - You no longer need to make an appointment to get your first or second Pfizer COVID-19 shot at Detroit’s Ford Field vaccination site.

Also, you do not need to make an appointment to get the single dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

If you are finishing your Pfizer series at Ford Field, no matter where the first dose was received, your first dose must have occurred at least 21 days before your second dose.

Bring your CDC vaccination card and patients under 18 must have a parent or guardian present.

Daily walk-in hours are from 8:30AM to 7:00PM at Gate G at Ford Field, 1902 St. Antione, Detroit.

Parking is free.

A medical professional will be available to answer questions about vaccines.

