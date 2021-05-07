No appointment needed at Ford Field vaccination site

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - You no longer need to make an appointment to get your first or second Pfizer COVID-19 shot at Detroit’s Ford Field vaccination site.

Also, you do not need to make an appointment to get the single dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

If you are finishing your Pfizer series at Ford Field, no matter where the first dose was received, your first dose must have occurred at least 21 days before your second dose.

Bring your CDC vaccination card and patients under 18 must have a parent or guardian present.

Daily walk-in hours are from 8:30AM to 7:00PM at Gate G at Ford Field, 1902 St. Antione, Detroit.

Parking is free.

A medical professional will be available to answer questions about vaccines.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.