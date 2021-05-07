Registration begins for Crim Festival of Races in-person event lottery

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Registration is under way for athletes who want to take part in the in-person 2021 Crim Festival of Races on Aug. 28.

After canceling in-person events for the 2020 festival due to COVID-19, Crim organizers are offering limited in-person races this summer. The usual slate of 10-mile, 5-mile, 5K and 1-mile races will be offered in-person and virtually this summer.

The roster of runners allowed to take part in-person will be selected by a random lottery while the rest will be invited to enter virtual events. Anyone who chooses not to participate in the downtown events on Aug. 28 also is invited to register for virtual races.

Organizers have not determined how many runners will be allowed in downtown Flint on Aug. 28, but they anticipate more sign-ups than space will allow. The lottery system is designed to limit crowd sizes downtown, so Crim organizers can prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Registration for this summer’s races will continue through May and the lottery will take place in June. Click here for a link to the Crim’s registration page.

Athletes who deferred their registration for the 2020 Crim festival will receive information from organizers about how to redeem it this summer.

