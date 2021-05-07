Saginaw County police officer dies of COVID-19 complications

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A retired Michigan State Police trooper who worked part-time for two Saginaw County police departments has died from complications of COVID-19.

Officer Michael Andrews worked in Mid-Michigan law enforcement for over 40 years.

Andrews spent 25 years with the Michigan State Police before retiring in 2005. He joined the Tittabawassee Township Police Department in 2005 and Saginaw Township Police Department in 2006, where he continued working until his death.

Andrews also worked part time for the St. Charles Police Department and Thomas Township Police Department at various points during his career.

“May his family and friends find comfort knowing that Officer Andrews was a faithful, caring law enforcement servant who touched the lives of many people throughout his career,” Saginaw Township police wrote on Facebook.

