FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A cold front moving across the state today will shift our winds to the NW, keep us chilly, and bring some rain. High pressure moves in tonight, decreasing our clouds and helping to give us some sun this weekend.

Today’s highs will be in the mid 40s to low 50s with a wind shifting from the SW to NW at 10-15mph. After a foggy start to the day, you might catch a little sun between the clouds before we see scattered showers move through. Storms are possible but nothing severe is expected. Scattered rain continues into the late night before we dry out and see partly cloudy skies into Saturday morning.

Make sure to cover the plants tonight – and every night through Tuesday – with temps falling into the low 30s.

After sun tomorrow morning some clouds move in for the later-day hours. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Sunday also. Highs both days will be in the lwo to mid 50s.

