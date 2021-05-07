Advertisement

West Michigan schools can make own COVID-19 quarantine policies

Orders have been dropped in Kent, Ottawa, Muskegon and Ionia counties
West Michigan schools are allowed to set their own COVID-19 quarantine policies.
By Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) - Health departments in some of West Michigan’s largest counties say local schools can make their own COVID-19 quarantine policies.

Kent, Ottawa, Muskegon and Ionia counties said countywide orders have been dropped, although they recommend that schools use state guidelines. Masks still are required.

COVID-19 case trends are improving, and people are getting vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,758 new cases Friday and 30 additional deaths.

The seven-day case rate was 234 per every 100,000 people. That still makes Michigan No. 1 in the U.S., but the number is significantly lower than a few weeks ago.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

