West Michigan schools can make own COVID-19 quarantine policies

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) - Health departments in some of West Michigan’s largest counties say local schools can make their own COVID-19 quarantine policies.

Kent, Ottawa, Muskegon and Ionia counties said countywide orders have been dropped, although they recommend that schools use state guidelines. Masks still are required.

COVID-19 case trends are improving, and people are getting vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,758 new cases Friday and 30 additional deaths.

The seven-day case rate was 234 per every 100,000 people. That still makes Michigan No. 1 in the U.S., but the number is significantly lower than a few weeks ago.

