City of Flint hosting tire buyback program Saturday

The event to collect auto or light truck tires is part of an effort to curb blight.
Tires
Tires
By Christine Winter
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 4:12 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The City of Flint said residents could get rid of old tires and make a few bucks.

It announced a free recycling event scheduled for Saturday, May 8 to help fight blight.

Residents could drop off tires from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Environmental Rubber Recycling at 6515 North Dort Highway.

The city said it would pay $1 per auto or light truck tire, up to $25.

Organizers said people taking part in the buyback program would need to show proof of residency.

