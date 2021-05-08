City of Flint hosting tire buyback program Saturday

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The City of Flint said residents could get rid of old tires and make a few bucks.

It announced a free recycling event scheduled for Saturday, May 8 to help fight blight.

Residents could drop off tires from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Environmental Rubber Recycling at 6515 North Dort Highway.

The city said it would pay $1 per auto or light truck tire, up to $25.

Organizers said people taking part in the buyback program would need to show proof of residency.

