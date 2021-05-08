City of Flint hosting tire buyback program Saturday
The event to collect auto or light truck tires is part of an effort to curb blight.
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 4:12 AM EDT
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The City of Flint said residents could get rid of old tires and make a few bucks.
It announced a free recycling event scheduled for Saturday, May 8 to help fight blight.
Residents could drop off tires from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Environmental Rubber Recycling at 6515 North Dort Highway.
The city said it would pay $1 per auto or light truck tire, up to $25.
Organizers said people taking part in the buyback program would need to show proof of residency.
