Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational to prioritize fan, athlete safety in return to Midland

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) (5/7/2021)--It may have been down but it was never out... And this year, the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational will return to the green in Midland.

The tournament, again allowing fans as well, an announcement it made just after the state relaxed restrictions on large events. Organizers have called that the most exciting development.

“The decision was to postpone the tournament.”

After a year in the proverbial sand trap, now back in the game with fans again along for the drive.

“We are thrilled,” Tournament Director Wendy Traschen exclaimed via Zoom Friday. “We are very, very pumped to be back.”

ABC12′s cameras recorded this video of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational in 2019, also, its inaugural year. An auspicious beginning that briefly turned the landmark event into a one-off, spending what would have been year two unceremoniously sidelined by the pandemic.

The week-long event sees pro-golfers take over the Midland Country Club beginning July 11 as part of the LPGA Tour. A stand-out opportunity for locals, Traschen said, feet away from world-class play without booking that plane ticket.

“Let’s face it: that’s the best part of it,” Traschen related. “To be able to bring these professional golfers here to the Great Lakes Bay Region. That’s what it’s all about is to have fans.”

With crowds comes the need to cater to COVID. Traschen explained tournament officials had switched-up the layout this year in an effort to maximize social distancing, also adhering to state and federal health guidelines. In those high traffic areas, they’ll roll out a high tech stop-gap for a fear-free experience.

“It’s called Space Armor,” Traschen explained. “They will go into the country club and then they will also use that fogging on all of our hospitality suites… we feel very good about that.”

Each year, the tournament also partners-up with several dozen local charities. In 2019, the good causes selected raked in around $250-thousand… and that’s a hole in one.

In terms of exactly how many fans they’ll welcome back, tournament officials were still crunching the numbers on that one Friday. The final answer will hinge on guidance from local health experts and the LPGA rule book.

