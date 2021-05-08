Ethics and Accountability Board stepping in and addressing complaints about Flint City Council

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (05/07/2021) - There’s a new push to address a pattern of dysfunction on Flint City Council like inefficient meetings that run long into the night and are filled with argumentative discourse.

With nearly $100 million coming to Flint from federal COVID-19 relief funding, the stakes are rising.

Now, the city’s Ethics and Accountability Board says it’s stepping in to address the problem.

”Flint City Council is not putting the citizens first,” Pastor Allen Gilbert said.

Gilbert is the Chair of the Ethics and Accountability Board. The board held a press conference Friday to address what it calls a ‘heavy load’ of complaints about City Council’s poor behavior in meetings, like off-topic arguments, name calling, and extremely long meetings just to name a few.

“We see our citizens upset about these things that are going on in the deliberations and the conduct of our Flint City Council,” Gilbert said.

The Ethics and Accountability Board...an independent body that appoints an Ombudsperson. Together, they investigate complaints against any public servant and city agency for going against the Flint City Charter.

“We’re not here to be political. That’s against the Flint City Charter. We must be fair, just, impartial, but we must also execute and make sure the citizens of Flint are well represented, so we’re taking the lead today,” Gilbert said.

According to the City Charter, the Ethics and Accountability Board can investigate, issue public warnings, and make recommendations.

Given the long documented history of council dysfunction, members like Eric Mays say the board taking action is long overdue.

“We about six months or a year or two behind. I’m hoping that the Ethics and Accountability Board will step up, and if they ask me questions, I’m ready to go under oath,” Mays said.

9th Ward Councilwoman, Eva Worthing agrees. She says she hasn’t seen any of the boards annual reports that are supposed to be submitted to both the Mayor and City Council, but she hopes this initiative will bring degrading comments and name calling during meetings to an end.

“Not only would our meetings go more smoothly, it changes the whole atmosphere of City Hall, administration, everything, because if we have a spirit of working together, that spirit spreads as well,” Worthing said.

If you know of anything that raises ethics concerns, you can find a form by clicking here.

