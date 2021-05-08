Advertisement

Grand Rapids-area schools can make own quarantine policies

Some western Michigan health departments say local schools can set their own coronavirus quarantine protocols.
A student learns at school.
A student learns at school.(Storyblocks)
By Associated Press and Christine Winter
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) and Christine Winter - (5/8/21) - As communities across the state work to slow the spread of COVID-19, health departments in some of western Michigan’s largest counties say local schools can make their own coronavirus quarantine policies.

Kent, Ottawa, Muskegon, and Ionia counties said countywide orders have been dropped, although they recommend that schools use state guidelines. They say masks still are required.

COVID-19 case trends are improving, and people are getting vaccinated. Meanwhile, the state health department reported 2,758 new cases Friday and 30 additional deaths.

The seven-day case rate was 234 per every 100,000 people. That still makes Michigan No. 1 in the U.S., but the number is significantly lower than just a few weeks ago.

