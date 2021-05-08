Advertisement

Juvenile injured in Flint shooting

Flint Police Department
By Matt Franklin
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (5/8/2021) - Flint police are investigating a shooting that injured a male juvenile.

It happened in the 3000 block of Prospect Street just after 4:30am Saturday morning.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital and was last listed in critical condition at Hurley Medical Center.

Investigators have not released any additional information about the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact D/Sgt. Donny Scott (810) 237-6905 or to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245).

