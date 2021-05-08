Kevin’s Weather Forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - It sure hasn’t felt like May the past 5 days.

Colder than normal weather has hung around, making it feel more like the middle of April.

And it looks like we have at least 3 or 4 more days of below average temperatures before we warm up.

Overnight, look for clouds to thicken up into Sunday morning.

There’s a freeze warning for far northern parts of the state.

Lows in mid-Michigan will settle into the low 30s far north to upper 30s south, along the I-69 corridor.

Some showers are possible across communities along the I-69 corridor and south for Mother’s Day, beginning mid-morning and lasting into the early evening hours.

The farther north you go, the less likely those showers will be.

Highs will struggle into the low to mid 50s, much like Friday.

Next week starts off with more cool weather.

A warm-up begins mid-week.

By next weekend, we could be back to near 70 degrees.

Dry weather should also dominate our weather pattern as well.

