Men accused of voter-suppression robocalls head to trial

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - (5/7/2021) - Two men accused of intimidating minority voters through robocalls in Detroit and other cities will stand trial.

The calls were made during the November 2020 election.

Last October, Arlington, Virginia residents Jack Burkman, 54, and Jacob Wohl, 22, were charged with:

• election law – intimidating voters, a felony punishable by up to five years;

• conspiracy to commit an election law violation, a felony punishable by up to five years;

• using a computer to commit the crime of election law – intimidating voters, a felony punishable by up to seven years; and

• using a computer to commit the crime of conspiracy, a felony punishable by up to seven years.

Burkman and Wohl tried having the case dismissed.

In addition to the criminal charges, Burkman and Wohl were ordered by the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York to make “curative” robocalls to anyone who received an earlier call.

The pair allegedly orchestrated the calls in an effort to intimidate voters and deter them from participating in the Nov. 2020 election by mail.

A trial date has not been set.

