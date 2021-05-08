Mid-Michigan high school students host an informational vaccine clinic

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

Right now anyone 16 and up can receive a shot, but vaccination rates among young people are lacking.

A group of Mid-Michigan High School Students are working to change that.

“I want to help encourage younger people to get vaccinated because the main problem with COVID cases right now [is] in a lot of teenagers and younger people, so getting them vaccinated might help us get back to our normal life,” said Emily Bhagat,.

Powers Catholic High School Sophomore Emily Bhagat along with several other students are part of HOSA an organization that serves future health professionals.

Junior Allie Sexton says with the help of the organization and Flint Area Physician Dr. Bobby Mukkamula they were able to plan and host their very own vaccination event at the Southwestern High School.

“The whole goal of the clinic is just to inform and educate young people like me, so that when the time comes, they can make an informed decision,” said Allie.

The students will be on hand assisting but their main job will be to answer any questions people may have.

“We’re here to help educate you, so that we’re all learning, and it’s something new. And if you do decide that you want to get vaccinated, it’s a perfect place that you can go to and you feel comfortable and safe,” added Allie.

“Anybody can learn about it, and that the people that they’re getting it from are people who go school with them, and you know do sports with them. And so it’s kind of just a community thing of getting the road back to normalcy together,” said Lucas Danic, Powers Catholic High School Junior.

Dr. Mukkamala says we’ll know soon if the Pfizer vaccine will expand to those ages 12 and older. He says the more the younger population gets vaccinated the sooner we can reach community immunity.

“The more important thing is now they won’t carry it asymptomatically to people that have yet to be vaccinated, and so it’s just, it’s just broadening that umbrella of safety and coverage with vaccination to a bigger population,” said Dr. Mukkamala.

The vaccination event is being held on Monday at the Southwestern High school from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Those who are under the age of 18 will need a parent consent in order to get the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.