Saginaw police investigating homicide

(WJRT)
By Matt Franklin
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - (5/7/2021) - Saginaw Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened Friday afternoon.

It occurred around 2 p.m. on Hosmer Street.

Investigators say a 23 year old Saginaw woman was fatally shot while sitting in a vehicle on the city’s east side.

The male driver of the vehicle was also hit by a bullet and injured.

Michigan State Police and Saginaw Police are working the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Saginaw Major Case Unit at 989-759-1289.

