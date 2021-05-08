Staying cool through Mother’s Day and beyond

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - Trending drier as we begin the holiday weekend, but umbrellas will need to be on standby as we head into Mother’s Day tomorrow.

A few overnight showers have moved out of the area and it looks like we’ll start the weekend on a dry note across Mid-Michigan with some sunshine. Temperatures are chilly out there to begin the day, mostly in the 30s. A few clouds will roll in during the afternoon but still expecting some sunshine. Temperatures today will remain cool with a northwest wind and highs in the 50s. Tonight, expect a few more clouds to move in with overnight lows in the 30s. A frost/freeze is possible tomorrow morning.

It’s all about Mom tomorrow and for the forecast we’ll be watching a storm system that will be passing to the south of the area. This may get close enough to us that we could see some rain late in the morning and into the afternoon. It does appear that the best chance for this will be along I-69 but even areas up to around Saginaw will have at least a chance for rain, albeit a pretty low chance. Temperatures tomorrow are only going to be in the lower to middle 50s with mostly cloudy skies. Bottom line is that if you are planning anything for Mother’s Day, you may want to do things inside but if you are planning to head out for lunch and dinner, pack the umbrellas but know there’s a chance you won’t need them.

The most impactful weather this upcoming week will be continued chances for frost and freeze conditions. This will be especially true Monday and Tuesday nights as lows will be dropping into the lower 30s. If you have been waiting to do some gardening, it’d still be best to hold off until we get past these cold temps. It does look like the work week will be mostly dry with highs in the 50s Monday and Tuesday.

There are signs that we may be turning the corner and finally get some warmer air in here by the middle and end of the week. We’ve got highs in the 60s back in the forecast beginning Wednesday.

