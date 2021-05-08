Tentative deal reached between local UAW and Nexteer

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (5/8/2021) - After months of negotiations with Nexteer Automotive, UAW Local 699 says a tentative agreement has been reached with the parts supplier.

Over the next few days details of the contract will start to roll out to union members.

Shortly after, they’ll vote on whether or not they are in favor of the tentative deal.

Stay with ABC 12 has we continue to learn more.

