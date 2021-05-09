“It is what it is” Bay City’s City Market latest business to go under amid pandemic challenges

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) (5/8/2021)--Now, well over a year into the pandemic, COVID-19 continues to take a toll on businesses across the country and right here at home.

A for sale sign displayed in front of a Bay City business signals the latest domino to fall. Locals told ABC12 this one would be sorely missed.

“We’ve had a really good run here. We’re very sad that we won’t be able to serve the public anymore.”

ABC12 has visited City Market on several occasions since it turned its lights on four short years ago. General Manager Margie Brown joined up shortly after the doors first opened in the heart of downtown when the future looked promising.

“People just didn’t come for the – they got delivered groceries and all of the other things that COVID brought about… It might have been a bad time for us to open,” she explained.

The news of its closure came as the state neared its first benchmark in the governor’s reopening plan – which establishes key vaccination rate thresholds to relax remaining restrictions, including the capacity caps slowing the pace of recovery.

“The personality of all the different stores--they sold a different variety of products. It was very nice to come in here.”

ABC12 caught Cindy Belanger filling her cart at the Market’s ongoing liquidation sale. She says she’ll miss that big city feel.

“It’s been nice,” Belanger related. “I don’t quite understand why it failed, but COVID has really killed a lot of businesses.”

As bright as those first successes were, four years later, Brown revealed City Market was pulling in only a third of its break-even cost. Several kiosks and vendors – including restaurant Tex-Mex and holistic health store Oily Apothecary – have chosen to remain open for the time being, holding out hope the building’s sale wouldn’t leave them in the cold.

“It is what it is,” Brown sighed. “The owners have done everything and then some to try and keep it afloat over the years.”

The more than 10-thousand square foot market was still on the market at the time of publication, listed at $4.5 million.

