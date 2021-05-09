Kevin’s Weather Forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - For the sixth day in a row, temperatures have not lived up to their May billing, feeling more like the middle of April.

North of the Great Lakes Bay Region, it was another night with a hard freeze.

A few showers and sprinkles also dotted communities generally south of I-69.

Overnight, there are more frost advisories and freeze warnings into Monday morning.

It’s best to wait until at least mid-week to put plants in the ground.

Morning sunshine on Monday will give way to more clouds during the afternoon.

A few popcorn showers are possible as well.

Keep your jacket handy as afternoon temperatures will just get back into the mid 50s.

That’s more than ten degrees below normal for this time of year.

The good news is a warm-up will begin mid-week.

Temperatures will gradually move into the 60s and reach 70 degrees next weekend.

We’re also expecting a rather dry and quiet weather pattern as well.

