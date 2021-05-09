Small chance for rain on this Mother’s Day in Mid-Michigan

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - Happy Mother’s Day, Mid-Michigan! Mom’s day will have a chance for rain it but not for all of us, but it does look like we will all see another cool day today.

We are tracking a storm system that is passing through the Ohio Valley today and it will be close enough to the area that it will bring some rain into Michigan. Overnight, computer models did push this rain further south, which is good news for us if you wanted a dry day. Still, we will keep an isolated shower chance in the forecast for our southern areas, mainly along I-69 and south. If your travel plans take you into metro Detroit today, you’ll likely run into some rain. As for temperatures, it’s going to be another cool day. Our coolest highs will be further south where there will be more cloud cover and a chance for rain. that’s where we expect highs in the lower 50s. Further north, skies should stay mostly cloudy and temps will rise into the middle 50s. So, if you are planning on taking mom out for lunch or dinner, have the jackets and sweaters ready.

The most impactful weather over the next several days will come from frost/freeze concerns and dry weather continuing, which is not good news for drought conditions. Some frost is expected overnight tonight with lows in the lower to middle 30s and a freeze is expected Monday night into Tuesday. Another frost will be possible Tuesday night as well. So, if you are getting Mom any plants for Mother’s Day, it’d be best to hold off on planting them until later in the week.

We do turn the corner with temperatures and will finally see warmer temperatures by the end of the week. Monday and Tuesday will be cool with highs in the 50s but beginning Wednesday, our highs get back into the 60s and we’ll be nearing 70 degrees by next weekend. Rain chances are minimal after today with quiet weather continuing for much of the week.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.