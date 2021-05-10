Advertisement

84-year-old woman reported missing from St. Clair County

Nadine Moses
Nadine Moses(source: Michigan State Police)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for an 84-year-old woman, who was last seen in St. Clair County last week.

Nadine Moses left her residence in Casco Township on Tuesday in her 2011 dark blue Ford Edge. Her family has been unable to reach her since then and police say her phone is turned off.

Investigators say Moses suffers from memory loss.

Anyone who sees Moses or her SUV should call St. Clair County Central Dispatch at 810-985-8115.

