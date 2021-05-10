Advertisement

A few showers Monday and Tuesday

Cool temperatures
By Brad Sugden
May. 10, 2021
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Between a system in the higher levels of the atmosphere and a trough to the north, we’ll more afternoon cloud cover today with the chance of running into an isolated shower. Clouds clear out tonight before a similar forecast tomorrow, then everyone sees clear skies Wednesday as high pressure moves in.

Today’s highs will once again be below normal in the mid and upper 40s near the lake to the low 50s inland. After starting with sun we’ll see more clouds this afternoon, along with the possibility of rain. Winds today will be out of the NW at 10-15mph, dropping back to around 5-10mph this evening.

Tonight’s lows will be in the lower 30s – so make sure to protect the plants from frost again! We’ll see mainly clear skies and that will carry into tomorrow morning before more clouds move in Tuesday afternoon.

We’ll have another chance at isolated showers tomorrow with highs back in the low 50s. We’re up to around 60 on Wednesday will full sun!

Tentative deal reached between local UAW and Nexteer

