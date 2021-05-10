Advertisement

Detroit Police Chief expected to announce his retirement and a possible run for Governor of Michigan

An announcement is expected Monday
Detroit Police Chief James Craig is expected to announce his retirement and a possible run for...
Detroit Police Chief James Craig is expected to announce his retirement and a possible run for Governor of Michigan.(WJRT)
By Matt Barbour
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - Detroit Police Chief James Craig is set to hold a news conference, Monday.

He is expected to announce his retirement from the force. He is also reportedly considering a run for governor of Michigan.

A top GOP official says the chief is looking to run as a Republican against incumbent Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

No official details have been given on exactly what is to be announced.

Stay with ABC12 News for updates from Detroit.

