Flint increases reward for information on illegal dumping

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley is taking the city’s fight against blight a step further.

Neeley already committed to spending $2 million of Flint’s COVID-19 relief funding on blight removal. On Monday, he announced the reward for information on illegal dumping, which is responsible for some of the blight, will be doubled.

Neeley said they want to catch those illegal dumpers in Flint, so they are offering a bigger incentive for people to report them. The city and Crime Stoppers now will offer up to $2,000 for information that leads to the arrest of someone dumping illegally in Flint.

Videos of illegal dumping can be submitted online to the Crime Stoppers website and anonymous tips can be left by calling 1-800-422-JAIL.

Neeley said the city has stop people from dumping trash all over to effectively clean up.

”What we are doing now is chasing our own tail if we can’t stop those from illegally dumping,” he said. “And if we catch those in organized type of fashion or organized ring to make these systematic dumps, we will be attacking them and making them face criminal charges on that level.”

A separate push to make sure vacant properties in Genesee County are kept up over the summer is back. The Genesee County Land Bank has officially launched its Clean and Green Program.

From April to September, 69 community-based groups will maintain nearly 3,700 countywide. Each group receives a stipend for tidying at least 25 properties every three weeks.

Clean and Green has been an annual initiative since 2004. The program not only beautifies the community, research shows this kind of maintenance keeps crime down.

