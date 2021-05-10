Genesee County closing COVID-19 vaccine sites, opening at Diplomat Pharmacy building

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Genesee County is closing its two COVID-19 vaccine mega sites and combining efforts into a single clinic at the Diplomat Pharmacy building.

The two clinics at Bishop International Airport and Northwestern High School in Flint will be closing. The new clinic, which can dispense 1,200 more doses of vaccine per day, is scheduled to open on Tuesday morning.

The Diplomat Pharmacy location at 4100 S. Saginaw St. will be open longer from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays through Sundays. Appointments are requested, but drop-in patients will be accepted.

The Genesee County Health Department is partnering with Curative, which will staff the new clinic with nurses, health educators and registration assistants. COVID-19 testing also will be available at the Diplomat Pharmacy clinic.

“With services extending into the evening hours and both weekend days, our partnership with Curative offers convenience and easy access for all. This is particularly important as the age for vaccination is expanding to all people 12 and older,” said Dr. Pamela Hackert, medical health officer for the Genesee County Health Department.

All COVID-19 vaccine is provided at no cost to patients. Click here for more information about Curative or to schedule an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine in Flint.

After turning over management of the vaccination mega site to Curative, the Genesee County Health Department plans to focus on offering small pop up community vaccination clinics around the area.

