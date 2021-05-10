Lt. Governor Gilchrist set to receive second COVID-19 vaccine in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (5/10/21) - Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist is scheduled to get his second COVID-19 immunization shot Monday in Flint.

His office said he would receive it at a community vaccine site.

It said it would mark the first stop of Gilchrist’s ‘Making Real Change’ tour to promote vaccinations throughout the state.

Data showed more than 7 million shots had been administered across Michigan. It also showed more than half of all eligible Michiganders over 16 years old had received at least one dose.

