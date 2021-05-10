Advertisement

Lt. Governor Gilchrist set to receive second COVID-19 vaccine in Flint

Gilchrist will visit Mid-Michigan as part of a statewide tour to promote vaccinations.
Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist presides over the Michigan Senate wearing an 'Everybody vs....
Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist presides over the Michigan Senate wearing an 'Everybody vs. COVID-19' t-shirt. (WILX)
By Christine Winter
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (5/10/21) - Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist is scheduled to get his second COVID-19 immunization shot Monday in Flint.

His office said he would receive it at a community vaccine site.

It said it would mark the first stop of Gilchrist’s ‘Making Real Change’ tour to promote vaccinations throughout the state.

Data showed more than 7 million shots had been administered across Michigan. It also showed more than half of all eligible Michiganders over 16 years old had received at least one dose.

