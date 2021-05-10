Michigan passes first COVID-19 benchmark; remote work order ends in two weeks

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan has passed the first COVID-19 vaccine benchmark.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that more than 55% of residents age 16 or older have received at least one dose of vaccine as of Monday afternoon, so the order requiring some work to be completed remotely will end in two weeks. All in-person work can be done in offices or workplaces on May 24.

The change is part of the MI Vacc to Normal plan, which Whitmer announced on April 29.

“I am excited that 55% of Michiganders have gotten their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine because it puts us one step closer to getting Vacc to Normal,” Whitmer said. “Everyone is eligible to get their safe, effective shots, and it’s on all of us to get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect ourselves, our families, and our communities.”

I’m excited to announce that 55% of Michiganders have gotten their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. This is a huge milestone in getting #MIVaccToNormal and means that on May 24 we can return to in-person work. If you haven’t yet, please schedule a vaccine appointment today. pic.twitter.com/Q827k3Rhii — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) May 10, 2021

The remaining milestones in the MI Vacc to Normal plan are:

Two weeks after 60% receive at least one dose of vaccine, capacity restrictions will be reduced:

Sports stadiums can allow 25% spectator capacity.

Conference centers, banquet halls and funeral homes can allow 25% capacity indoors.

Exercise facilities can allow 50% capacity indoors.

The 11 p.m. curfew for bars and restaurants to close will end.

Two weeks after 65% receive at least one dose of vaccine, all indoor capacity limits will end.

Only social distancing will be required between people indoors.

Limits on residential social gatherings will be relaxed.

Two weeks after 70% receive at least one dose of vaccine, all broad mandates and restrictions for COVID-19 in Michigan will be lifted, including the face mask mandate and gathering limits.

After that, Whitmer said the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will only impose broad COVID-19 restrictions if an unanticipated circumstance arises, such as rapid spread of vaccine resistant coronavirus variants.

Michigan distributed nearly 9.887 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, including 5.183 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 4.101 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 602,900 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, nearly 7.449 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 4.223 million people statewide. A total of 42.7% of Michiganders age 16 and older are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 while 55% have received at least one dose of vaccine.

