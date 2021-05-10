Michigan reports fewer than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases -- least since March

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - All three key statistics for Michigan’s battle against COVID-19 dropped to the lowest levels since March over the weekend.

The number of newly confirmed cases fell below 2,000 on Saturday while the percentage of positive tests dropped below 7% and the number of patients hospitalized with the illness fell below 2,400.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,825 new COVID-19 illnesses on Saturday and 5,035 cases combined for Sunday and Monday. Saturday’s total of new cases was the lowest for a single day in nearly two months since March 13.

The new cases reported Monday push the statewide total to 865,349.

Nearly 16,000 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Michigan over the past seven days for an average of 2,275 per day, which is about 1,100 fewer cases per day than last week’s daily average.

A total of 703,746 confirmed coronavirus patients are listed as recovered in Michigan on Saturday, which is an increase of 43,622 from last week. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services considers patients recovered if they survive 30 days beyond the onset of symptoms from the illness.

State health officials reported 122 deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Saturday and 33 deaths combined for Sunday and Monday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 18,239.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing to the lowest level in six weeks with more than 24,000 tests completed on Sunday. The percentage of positive tests dropped to the lowest level in two months on Sunday, settling at 6.53%.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses dropped significantly over the past week. As of Monday, 2,355 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is down by 657 from a week ago. Of those, 2,206 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The number of patients being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals on Monday is the lowest since late March.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators both decreased over the past week. Michigan hospitals were treating 666 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 431 of them were on ventilator Monday.

Since May 2, there are 122 fewer COVID-19 patients in intensive care and 82 fewer on ventilators.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Friday:

Genesee, 32,883 cases and 824 deaths, which is an increase of 172 cases and 10 deaths.

Saginaw, 20,377 cases and 569 deaths, which is an increase of 121 cases and three deaths.

Arenac, 1,034 cases, 29 deaths and 631 recoveries, which is an increase of eight cases.

Bay, 10,258 cases and 318 deaths, which is an increase of 68 cases and three deaths.

Clare, 1,973 cases, 73 deaths and 1,313 recoveries, which is an increase of six cases.

Gladwin, 1,856 cases, 49 deaths and 1,190 recoveries, which is an increase of four cases and two deaths.

Gratiot, 3,118 cases and 110 deaths, which is an increase of 21 cases.

Huron, 3,003 cases and 69 deaths, which is an increase of eight cases.

Iosco, 1,730 cases and 67 deaths, which is an increase of 23 cases.

Isabella, 5,175 cases, 84 deaths and 3,596 recoveries, which is an increase of 12 cases.

Lapeer, 7,611 cases and 182 deaths, which is an increase of 56 cases and three deaths.

Midland, 6,570 cases, 79 deaths and 5,950 recoveries, which is an increase of 63 cases.

Ogemaw, 1,373 cases and 37 deaths, which is an increase of 16 cases.

Oscoda, 526 cases and 23 deaths, which is an increase of nine cases.

Roscommon, 1,567 cases, 45 deaths and 1,074 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases.

Sanilac, 3,665 cases and 101 deaths, which is an increase of 10 cases and one death.

Shiawassee, 5,512 cases, 99 deaths and 4,219 recoveries, which is an increase of 33 cases and two deaths.

Tuscola, 4,789 cases and 155 deaths, which is an increase of 19 cases and two deaths.

