Michigan residents have one week left to file their federal taxes

By Jake Vigna
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan residents have one week left to file their taxes to be eligible to qualify for various individual and family benefits from The American Rescue Plan.

In March, the state of Michigan extended the state’s federal tax return deadline from April 15 to May 17, due to complications from the coronavirus pandemic.

Lansing residents have until June 1 to file their city taxes after it was extended by Mayor Andy Schor.

The City of Lansing is offering Lansing residents ways to help file their federal taxes, the first being through the Capital Area United Way.

Through the Capital Area United Way, Volunteer Income Tax Assistance offers different options for free income tax preparation and assistance. Additionally, the City of Lansing’s Office of Financial Empowerment, offers one-on-one financial counseling for residents to achieve their financial goals.

To schedule an appointment with the Office of Financial Empowerment, call Velma Kyser at 517-449-5842, Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., or visit: https://www.schedulicity.com/scheduling/LFECLP

To schedule an appointment with Capital Area United Way/VITA, call 2-1-1, or visit: https://www.micauw.org/free-tax-help

Check list of benefits available through American Rescue Plan: American Rescue Plan Resources for Individuals and Families — Accelerator for America.

