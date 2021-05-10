Michigan set to begin public hearings on redistricting

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan’s new redistricting commission is set to begin taking public comment as it weighs how to draw lines for congressional and legislative seats that will last for a decade.

The series of 16 hearings will start Tuesday in Jackson and end July 1 in Grand Rapids.

The Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission will create district maps for 110 State House, 38 State Senate and 13 U.S. House seats. The Legislature gave up redistricting after voters approved a state constitutional amendment in 2018 aimed at ending political gerrymandering.

Commissioners, voting advocates and other groups are encouraging residents to participate in the process, contending that the public had no meaningful opportunity to do so when lawmakers led efforts in recent decades.

The district maps drawn this year will remain in place through the 2030 election cycle.

