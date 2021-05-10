Michigan’s average price for gasoline up another 15 cents this week

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan drivers are paying more at the gas pump this week.

According to the weekly AAA gasoline price survey, the statewide average for regular unleaded rose to $2.95 a gallon. The average was $2.80 per gallon one week ago.

The price is up over $1 per gallon from a year ago, when the average was $1.83 during statewide business shutdowns for the coronavirus pandemic.

Saginaw had the third most expensive gasoline in the state with an average of $2.97 per gallon while Flint was tied for the least expensive gas at $2.94 per gallon.

