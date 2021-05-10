Advertisement

Mother’s Day in Mid-Michigan sees return of shoulder-to-shoulder crowds, busy florists

Gerych's in Fenton
Gerych's in Fenton(WJRT)
By Charlie Tinker
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) (5/9/2021)--Happy Mother’s Day to all of the moms out there!

Not a bad day to celebrate for most and certainly an improvement over last year, when countless families spent the holiday apart, in quarantine as the pandemic took hold. Many, now making up for lost time with a brand new perspective.

“This whole week we have just been really busy.”

More than 50 years in business means Gerych’s may as well have that Mother’s Day magic down to a science. The Fenton flower shop’s delivery drivers were on the road until 9:00 or 10:00 Saturday night, making their final rounds ahead of the big day. As for the colorful array of fresh blooms still on hand…

“If you didn’t place an order, that’s okay,” Sales Associate Sara Byrne related. “You can come in last minute, be a procrastinator and still get something absolutely beautiful.”

Last minute shoppers like Zach and Jordan, looking to win that seal of approval from the special lady in their lives.

“You can never go wrong with flowers, right?”

“Love you, mom!”

Shoulder-to-shoulder crowds in downtown Frankenmuth, celebrating mom and taking in the scenery. It’s where we found the Morris Family, spending the day on Main Street reviving a family tradition that spent last year on ice.

“I don’t even think we—we probably didn’t even see each other last year,” they laughed.

It could be a little warmer for Mary Poisson, taking a little time-out for a walk with her daughters Sunday.

“(We are) Walking around looking at shops,” Poisson explained.

“It was a little different, but still, the way they have it is great,” her daughter added.

“We texted and she’s like, I love you, I miss your face but I don’t want to see you and I was like, I know,” Ken VanCamp, whom ABC12 found browsing for arrangements, related.

The pandemic meant VanCamp couldn’t make it out last year, but that changed today. Ken told our crew he had a Mother’s Day surprise up his sleeve.

“I haven’t seen her in almost two years… I’ve got my vaccination, I’ve got the mask, so I’m good to go,” he said.

Like so many others, reconnecting with family, making up for lost time and of course, showing mom some love.

