Neighbors want answers after second shooting in 2 weeks injures young boy

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (5/10/2021) - A young boy is in critical condition after he was shot in Flint over the weekend, according to police.

It happened on Prospect Street, just a few doors down from a shooting that killed a 31-year-old woman two weeks ago.

This is another act of gun violence, now added to the growing list of violent crime happening in this City throughout the last several months.

The people who live in the surrounding area are trying to do something about it.

Saturday morning’s shooting happened just hours before the Ballenger Square Community Association met in person for the first time since the pandemic.

A Flint police sergeant, the Mayor and Council attended.

“We didn’t know nothing about it and it had happened at 4 that morning,” said Marijoyce Campbell.

Campbell understands police can’t provide details during an investigation. But, she said this shooting is just a street over from her and she heard the gunshots that morning.

She’s confused as to why the City leaders at their meeting didn’t inform them of the shooting.

“He made it like our neighborhood is so grandiose,” she said. “But if you ask the neighbors, they are seeing these gunshots and you know we need answers about all the gunshots and stuff that they report to 911.”

Campbell started the Ballenger Square Community Association in 2012,- holding the first meeting in her backyard.

In the last almost 9 years, she said membership has dwindled but about a dozen of the original neighbors are still involved. Many of them touch base with her daily about their concerns, which have only increased in the last month.

The so-called ‘Club Sunoco’ is located on the edge of this neighborhood. ABC12 has reported on the chaos and fights at that gas station at all hours of the day and night.

On top of the gun violence, Campbell is also woken up in the middle of the night by drag racing.

“It is sad, so sad because 30 years ago Ann, a whole different scenario,” Campbell said.

Knowing she can’t turn back the clock, she tries hard to push forward. Campbell and the neighborhood group have organized neighborhood cleanups, applied for grants to beautify the area and now more than ever, they’re making sure the neighbors are looking out for each other.

“Because when we have somewhere that looks good and people are taking care of their properties, crime goes down,” she said. “I’m not giving up, I’m not gonna let this go.”

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.