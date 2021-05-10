New electric scooters and bikes coming to Flint this summer

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Electric scooters are coming to Flint next month, just in time for the summer.

Kettering University graduates and students are behind the new local business venture. A Flint-based company called Kuhmute is in charge of the charging systems for the scooters.

Residents will have access to 60 e-scooters and 20 e-bikes. The scooters will use a universal charging system for e-scooters.

