One block of downtown Lapeer becoming an outdoor social district

LAPEER, Mich. (WJRT) - Bar and restaurant patrons soon will be allowed to can take their drinks to the streets in downtown Lapeer.

The city hopes to help businesses that have struggled during the coronavirus pandemic by designating one block of Fox Street Mall to Cedar Street a social district. That would allow patrons to consume food and alcoholic beverages outdoors on that block.

”That’s going to give restaurants an opportunity for increased capacity and increase sales on their end, but also hopeful that when people are down here, they have their beverage, they’re able to stick around and do some shopping in some of our retail establishments,” said James Alt, executive director of the Lapeer Downtown Development Authority.

He said downtown social districts are popping up all over the state. Owosso and Holly have designated parts of their downtown areas as social districts over the past year.

The districts allow people to purchase a special cup, have it filled with their favorite cocktail at a participating restaurant and then walk outside and enjoy it within the boundaries of the district.

Woodchips BBQ is one of four restaurants in Lapeer’s social district. The others area Tilted Axis, Vinyl Bar and Grill and Old Detroit Burger Bar.

“It’s going to continue our mission we’ve had since Woodchips opened seven years ago, which is making downtown Lapeer a destination,” said co-owner Patrick Hingst. “There’s not a whole lot to the north, east, south and west. We have a beautiful downtown. It’s walkable, it’s historic.”

Businesses, especially bars and restaurants, are looking for any means to help make up for what the last year brought them. For many, it’s not been a great year due to COVID-19 shutdowns and indoor dining closures.

Alt said he’s had conversations with other downtown development authorities from Farmington to Cadillac. He’s learned what worked and what hasn’t with establishing social districts.

Alt said communities that have backed their small businesses and restaurants every step of the way had the best results.

“We’ve had this renewed focus. Get out there and support the small independent restaurants, shops, boutiques and Lapeer really has been embracing that,” he said.

