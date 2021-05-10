Parts of original Mackinac Bridge steel placed on auction

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (AP) - History lovers have a chance to own pieces of the original Mackinac Bridge with parts of the bridge’s steel grating placed on auction.

Barrels that weigh about 470 pounds and contain around 140 pieces of grating are on sale until May 18. Dozens of bids have already been placed with prices reaching over $500 a barrel.

The Mackinac Bridge opened to traffic in November 1957 after three years of construction. It was the longest suspension bridge of its kind at over 26,000 feet when it opened.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority says it’s now the third-longest suspension bridge in North America. The bridge connects Michigan’s two peninsulas over the Straits of Mackinac.

The steel grating was placed on the inside lanes to allow for proper airflow in windy conditions and help keep the bridge from swaying.

