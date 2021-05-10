Advertisement

Parts of original Mackinac Bridge steel placed on auction

Mackinac Bridge
Mackinac Bridge(WTVG)
By Associated Press and ABC12 News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (AP) - History lovers have a chance to own pieces of the original Mackinac Bridge with parts of the bridge’s steel grating placed on auction.

Barrels that weigh about 470 pounds and contain around 140 pieces of grating are on sale until May 18. Dozens of bids have already been placed with prices reaching over $500 a barrel.

The Mackinac Bridge opened to traffic in November 1957 after three years of construction. It was the longest suspension bridge of its kind at over 26,000 feet when it opened.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority says it’s now the third-longest suspension bridge in North America. The bridge connects Michigan’s two peninsulas over the Straits of Mackinac.

The steel grating was placed on the inside lanes to allow for proper airflow in windy conditions and help keep the bridge from swaying.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This video has been blurred to protect the identify of those involved.
Fights continue at ‘Club Sunoco’ in Flint
Bay City's City Market to close amid pandemic challenges
“It is what it is” Bay City’s City Market latest business to go under amid pandemic challenges
Flint Police Department
Juvenile injured in Flint shooting
Tires
City of Flint hosting tire buyback program Saturday
Tentative deal reached between local UAW and Nexteer

Latest News

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist presides over the Michigan Senate wearing an 'Everybody vs....
Lt. Governor Gilchrist set to receive second COVID-19 vaccine in Flint
Detroit Police Chief James Craig is expected to announce his retirement and a possible run for...
Detroit Police Chief expected to announce his retirement and a possible run for Governor of Michigan
Mother’s Day in Mid-Michigan sees return of shoulder-to-shoulder crowds, busy florists
Mother’s Day in Mid-Michigan sees return of shoulder-to-shoulder crowds, busy florists
Gerych's in Fenton
Mother’s Day in Mid-Michigan sees return of shoulder-to-shoulder crowds, busy florists