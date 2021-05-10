Police say Arenac County man planned to blow up home in attempt to kill troopers

ARENA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An Arenac County man, accused of attempting to kill Michigan State Police troopers, has been found competent to stand trial.

This is a case we’ve been following for months as investigators believe the former police officer was planning to blow up his own home when troopers came to question him about a fraud complaint.

“Mr. Broadstone has maintained his innocence as to all the charges,” says Roger Broadstone’s attorney, Duane Hadley.

The 67-year-old Broadstone faces 16 charges in all, including five counts of attempted murder. It was back on January 20th when state troopers came to his Twining-area home to talk to Broadstone about a fraud complaint in Ogemaw County.

“They indicated that Mr. Broadstone would not let them in and asked for some ID, not believing they were officers of the Michigan State Police,” says Hadley.

When the troopers returned with a search warrant, they saw Broadstone attempting to escape from a basement window, and when they were able to catch him, they say Broadstone fought with them, grabbing one of the trooper’s tasers.

Two state troopers had minor injuries.

Investigators also believe Broadstone booby-trapped the house, by leaking propane into the home, and setting up a mechanism that would trigger an explosion after the five troopers entered the home.

A few weeks before the incident, Broadstone’s attorney Duane Handley confirms his client was at a rally in Washington, D.C. on January 6th, but he did not participate in the riot at the U.S. Capitol. A competency evaluation has determined Broadstone is fit for trial.

“So now that Mr. Broadstone was determined to be competent , the criminal matters then started to proceed, which were on hold pending the competency evaluation,” says Hadley.

Broadstone has two court appearances set for tomorrow in Arenac County related to the trooper case.

He’s also charged in the Ogemaw County fraud case, but it’s not clear where that case stands at this point.

