Sections of Hill and Pollock roads closed as construction continues in Grand Blanc Township

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Two busy roads in Grand Blanc Township will be closed this week while the Genesee County Road Commission continues a pair of big projects.

Hill Road is closed between Saginaw and Center roads to finish paving and wrap up a widening project started last summer. The project also includes repaving the intersections on both ends of the project.

A detour route will be posted along Dort Highway and Center and Maple roads to get around the work area. The Genesee County Road commission will be on site to help guide traffic around the area.

Work also is continuing on the Dort Highway extension south of Cook Road this summer. Pollock Road will be closed between Holly and McWain roads near Ascension Genesys Hospital while contractors build a roundabout where Dort Highway intersects.

Traffic on Pollock Road will be detoured north to Cook Road.

