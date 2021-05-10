Advertisement

Traveling exhibit on puppeteer Jim Henson coming to Michigan

Exhibit will open at the Henry Ford Museum June 5 - Sept 6
(Photo source: WDAM)
(Photo source: WDAM)
By Angie Hendershot and Associated Press
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — A traveling exhibit about the legendary puppeteer Jim Henson is coming to Michigan starting next month.

The exhibit called “The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited” will open at the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation in Dearborn from June 5 to September 6.

The interactive display will delve into his work on “The Muppets,” “Sesame Street,” “Fraggle Rock,” and “Labyrinth.” It’ll feature puppets, scripts, storyboard and costumes. Henson died in 1990.

“This exhibition explores Henson’s unique contributions to the moving image, and how he and a talented team of designers, performers, and writers created an unparalleled body of work that continues to delight and inspire people of all ages,” said a news release from the museum.

